FY2023 EPS Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

MIST has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 2,705 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,023.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.28% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

