FY2023 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics Inc Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.71) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.76). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $48.15 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

