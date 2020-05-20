FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

MTLHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.87. MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

