FY2021 EPS Estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th.

UBEOY opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

About UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement and construction materials, machinery, and energy and environment businesses worldwide. Its Chemicals segment offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor, high purity chemicals, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE INDUSTRIES/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.