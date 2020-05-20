FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Corp Lowered by Cormark (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report released on Friday, May 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.21.

TSE:TV opened at C$0.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.