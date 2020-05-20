FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Decreased by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$107.38.

TSE CM opened at C$81.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$100.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.74 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,994,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,699,166.82. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$620,484.50. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,022 shares of company stock worth $2,393,742.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

