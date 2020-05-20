FY2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Increased by Analyst

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

RGLD opened at $137.08 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

