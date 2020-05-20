FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hilltop in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on HTH. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $14,712,776.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 627.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

