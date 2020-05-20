FY2020 EPS Estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

HRGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.24. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

