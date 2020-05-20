FY2020 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Corp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNB. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $425,050 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,333,000 after buying an additional 1,484,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,677,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 84,250 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

