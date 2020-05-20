FY2020 EPS Estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Decreased by Analyst

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $38.60 on Monday. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

