FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will earn $7.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $238.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.65. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

