FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.28.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of BMO opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

