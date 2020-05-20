FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.65.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CM. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

NYSE:CM opened at $58.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

