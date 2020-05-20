FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EMA. TD Securities raised their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.50.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$53.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.45. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$42.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

