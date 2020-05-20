FY2020 Earnings Estimate for China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd Issued By DA Davidson (NYSEMKT:CNR)

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for China Metro Rural in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for China Metro Rural’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Metro Rural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.66.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

In other China Metro Rural news, insider Arthur W. Steinhafel acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 128,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Lee acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,489.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 480,472 shares of company stock worth $2,033,188.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

