Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Futura Medical (LON:FUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 172.28% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:FUM opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.27) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59. Futura Medical has a one year low of GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 47.90 ($0.63). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.36.

Futura Medical (LON:FUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (4.36) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (4.20) (($0.06)) by GBX (0.16) ($0.00).

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

