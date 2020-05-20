FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.34. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

