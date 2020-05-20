FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

FRESENIUS SE &/S stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.34. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.22.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

