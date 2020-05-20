Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €47.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €47.00 ($54.65) price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($69.19) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.39 ($60.91).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €41.62 ($48.40) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.11.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.