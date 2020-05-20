Frederick Grimwade Buys 10,000 Shares of Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI) Stock

Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI) insider Frederick Grimwade acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.60 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,000.00 ($53,900.71).

Shares of AUI opened at A$7.61 ($5.40) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is A$9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.32 million and a PE ratio of 17.02. Australian United Investment Company Ltd has a 1-year low of A$6.42 ($4.55) and a 1-year high of A$10.41 ($7.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Australian United Investment Company Profile

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Australian United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.