Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells C$9,194,976.39 in Stock

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 45,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.27, for a total value of C$9,194,976.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,406.93.

TSE:FNV opened at C$207.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.54. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of C$98.29 and a 12 month high of C$214.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$179.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$148.90.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$322.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$190.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$149.40.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

