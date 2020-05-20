Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells C$9,194,976.39 in Stock

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 45,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.27, for a total value of C$9,194,976.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,406.93.
TSE:FNV opened at C$207.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.54. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of C$98.29 and a 12 month high of C$214.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$179.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$148.90.
Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$322.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.