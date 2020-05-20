Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Trading Up 17%

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s stock price shot up 17% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.59, 1,161,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 738,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Nicholson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo purchased 56,400 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,488,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,618,584.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 101,700 shares of company stock worth $694,354. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

