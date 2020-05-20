Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 55,502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

NYSE:F opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

