Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $10,358.00

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £103.58 ($136.25) and last traded at £102.60 ($134.96), with a volume of 10450 shares. The stock had previously closed at £101.30 ($133.25).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a £100 ($131.54) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,300 ($122.34) to £120 ($157.85) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to £104 ($136.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,849.17 ($116.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,713.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 58.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share. This is an increase from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Flutter Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

