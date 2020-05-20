Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Trading 13.2% Higher

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s stock price traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.67, 779,998 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 779,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $372.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

