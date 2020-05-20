First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,497 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $7,108,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.71.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $478.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.34. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $517.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

