First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $188.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.01. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $195.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

