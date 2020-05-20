First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Xylem worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 26.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its position in Xylem by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 58,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 41.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Xylem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 808,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

