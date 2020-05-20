First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.61 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Lincoln National worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 110,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

