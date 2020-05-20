First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Msci worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Msci by 21.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Msci by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $337.53 on Wednesday. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $356.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

