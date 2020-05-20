First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 44,624 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $17,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after buying an additional 928,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $139,687,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 351,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after buying an additional 284,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $240.55 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total value of $820,550.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,274.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

