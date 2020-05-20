First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.62.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.