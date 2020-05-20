Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) PT Set at €8.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been given a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on F. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.21 ($14.20).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 52 week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

