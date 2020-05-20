Fayerweather Charles Sells 74 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fayerweather Charles lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,265.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,328.23. The company has a market cap of $938.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

