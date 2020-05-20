Fayerweather Charles Sells 125 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fayerweather Charles trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.8% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 23,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.3% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 19,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

