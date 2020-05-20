EXMR Trading 9,902.1% Higher Over Last Week (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001137 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001543 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

