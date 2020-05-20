Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €28.00 ($32.56) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €23.31 ($27.10) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.08. Evotec has a 12-month low of €17.17 ($19.97) and a 12-month high of €27.29 ($31.73). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.25.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

