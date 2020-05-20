EVOS Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a market capitalization of $7,240.99 and approximately $48.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EVOS has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000106 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00426202 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000669 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000581 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

