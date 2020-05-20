EvenCoin Market Cap Reaches $431,870.07 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $431,870.07 and approximately $577,925.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00054565 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00352234 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010735 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000493 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003443 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

