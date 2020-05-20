Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Up 51.9% in May

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DNB Markets lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Analysts forecast that Euronav will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 5,851.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.