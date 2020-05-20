Espers One Day Trading Volume Reaches $57.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Espers has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $445,393.73 and $57.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00791408 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00142042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00160619 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 128.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000995 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Espers is espers.io

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.