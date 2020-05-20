Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Incyte Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INCY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.5% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 99,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 54.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 753,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 65.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 109,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,107. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

