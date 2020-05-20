Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Horizon North Logistics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Horizon North Logistics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HNL. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

HNL opened at C$0.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.04 million.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.