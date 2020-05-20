Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for 8×8, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 8X8 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGHT. B. Riley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NYSE EGHT opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.02. 8X8 has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

