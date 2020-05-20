EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their target price on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

Shares of EQT opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 932.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in EQT by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

