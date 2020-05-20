Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D Sells 105,426 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $3,160,671.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,396.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00.

Shares of HAIN opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.72. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.