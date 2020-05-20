Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D Sells 105,426 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $3,160,671.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,396.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 18th, Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00.
Shares of HAIN opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.72. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.
About Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
