Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $1,472,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 203,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.72. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

