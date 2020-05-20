Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Emx Royalty stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Emx Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Emx Royalty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emx Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Emx Royalty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emx Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $1,890,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emx Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Emx Royalty by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

Emx Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

