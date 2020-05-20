Ellen Koebler Sells 10,000 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Truist Financial stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

